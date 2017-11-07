Gang Violence Driving Almost 70% of St James Murders

Gang disputes account for 67 percent of the murders in St James since the start of the year.

That’s according to the Head of the Area One Police, Assistant Commissioner, Donovan Graham. He disclosed the statistics on Saturday during a press conference hosted by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The parish currently has some 33 active gangs. Since the start of the year, St James has recorded approximately 264 murders.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is reiterating the need for Jamaicans to come together to help in the fight against crime. He says crime is costing taxpayers too much.

And, Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says the security forces have seized some 60-percent more firearm and ammunition since the start of the year when compared to the same period last year.

Persons can earn up to $150,000 for useful information leading to the seizure of illegal guns and ammunition.

