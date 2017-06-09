Search
Home Evening News Gangs under pressure due to increase in police activity.
crime-stats

Gangs under pressure due to increase in police activity.

Jun 09, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says an increase in police activity across the island is putting gangs under pressure.

Mr. Montague’s claim comes as police statistics show more than 600 people have been killed so far this year.

This represents an approximately 18% increase in murders over the same period last year.

Minister Montague says an increase in police intelligence and seizures of weapons have created tensions and conflicts among gangs. St James continues to be the most murderous parish.

But the National Security Minister says the police continue to dismantle gangs in areas such as Barrett Town, St. James and in Hanover.

He says the police have intensified their activities to curtail gang-related murders with the imposition of curfews.

He says other measures will be implemented to clamp down on crime.

Meanwhile, Mr Montague says there’s a ‘disturbing new trend’ where feuds involving gang members overseas are being fought in Jamaica.

He says their conflicts arise from lottery scamming or the guns-for-drugs trade.

He’s calling on Jamaicans to report persons involved in conflicts to the police.

He says this also includes persons in domestic conflicts, which he says are adding to the murder tally.

–30–

Previous PostTwo policemen charged with murder.

Related articles

BOJ_front

BOJ to auction foreign currency to financial institutions.

Jun 09, 2017

Gsat Results

99% of GSAT students placed in High Schools.

Jun 09, 2017

Office-of-Utilities-Regulation-OUR_WL1H-(MSCWN)_White-Pages-LOGO

Island-wide blackout last year cost the economy $340 million – OUR.

Jun 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History