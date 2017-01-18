Gardner Fighting to Clear His Name of Sex Scandal Claims

Former President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the Reverend Dr. Paul Gardner, says he intends to focus on clearing his name after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

In a statement today, Reverend Gardner called the allegations vile and unfounded.

He says last week he tendered his resignation as president of the Moravian Church, the Teachers Services Commission and the Cooperative Credit Union Board, with immediate effect.

Reverend Gardner says he’s committed to a life of service to his church and country.

He says he’s always done so with unquestioned integrity for more than 30 years.

He says in that same vein he’s stepped aside from his day to day administrative responsibilities to give the church room to fully investigate these allegations,

Reverend Gardner says this will also prevent any of these institutions from having to deal with the distraction that this issue presents.

He says all questions should be directed to his attorney.

Last week Gardner resigned from his post after a female member of the church allegedly made damning claims of being abused by Dr. Gardner.

The church is setting up an investigative committee to probe the allegations.

