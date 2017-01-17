Gardner Resigns from JCCUL Presidency

Reverend Dr. Paul Gardner has resigned as President of the Board of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League.

His resignation took effect on Saturday.

The Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League made the disclosure in a release to credit unions and affiliate organizations.

It says its second Vice President, Clide Nesbeth, will act as President.

This, until a new head is elected at its Board meeting next Tuesday.

It has expressed thanks to Dr. Gardner for his services. Dr. Gardner was appointed president of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League in August last year.

There’s no mention of why he’s resigned.

On the weekend, Dr. Gardner also resigned as Chairman of the Teacher’s Services Commission.

He’s also stepped down as President of the Moravian Church amid the child sex abuse scandal gripping the institution.

-30-