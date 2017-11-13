Gayle Misses Out on Pakistan Super League Call-Up

West Indies opening batsman, Chris Gayle, was the biggest name to miss out during the Pakistan T20 Super League player draft that was held in Lahore.

None of the six franchises were interested in the services of the 38-year-old who looks well past his best in the shortest format.

Also, team owners were told Gayle will be available only for a part of PSL tournament as he is likely to be part of Windies’ World Cup 2019 qualifying rounds that will to be held in Zimbabwe during March-April.

The third edition of the PSL is slated to be held in the UAE and Pakistan from February 23 to March 24 next year.

However, even if Gayle was available for selection throughout the tournament, he is unlikely to have found many takers.

Gayle failed in the first edition of the PSL after managing just 103 runs in five matches for Lahore Qalandars.

He did relatively better in the second edition for Karachi Kings, scoring 160 runs in nine matches.

