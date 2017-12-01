Geddes Refrigeration Razed by Fire

A fire at Geddes Refrigeration Limited on Spanish Town Road in St. Andrew this morning completely destroyed the facility.

That’s according to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dane Lafayette. He says the company sustained over $1-billion in damage.

Mr. Lafayette says the company will start planning for life after the fire tomorrow. He says there’re no plans in place to terminate the employment of any of the over 160 people employed to the company.

Lafayette says other than a few cases of smoke inhalation; no one was injured in the fire. He says the authorities are still carrying out their assessment to determine the cause of the fire.

