General Legal Council Chides Attorney for Moravian Minister

The General Legal Council, GLC, is chastising attorneys representing embattled former President of the Moravian Church, Dr. Paul Gardner, and his former Vice President, Jermaine Gibson for threatening to sue a complainant in their prosecution for sexual offences.

Dr. Gardner’s attorney Lambert Johnson issued a statement last week describing the allegations as a witch hunt.

The attorney says the available evidence is riddled with inconsistencies and is bereft of credibility, cogency or corroboration.

He also says they’ve been instructed to file suit for defamation, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

However GLC Chairman, Allan Wood, over the weekend says, he finds the statement deeply concerning.

He says since a criminal prosecution is now before the court it is highly improper to issue statements which may be viewed as threatening the complainant or any witness.

It’s calling for the attorneys representing the two Clergymen to desist from such practice as they’re not in keeping with proper standards of the legal profession.

Both Gardner and Gibson are to return to the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday.

They are facing charges of Carnal Abuse and Indecent Assault.

According to the police, Gibson had a sexual relationship with the female complainant who was 12 years old at the time.

The police say two years later, Gardner also developed a sexual relationship with the teen.

Gardner and Gibson both stepped down from their leadership positions in the Moravian Church after the allegations surfaced.

