German Broadcaster says Some Jamaican Samples at Beijing 2008 were Tainted

Jamaica’s achievements at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China are coming in for more questions after a German broadcaster, alleged unreported cases of tainted samples.

According to the report, small amounts of the banned substance, Clenbuterol, had been found in re-tested samples from the games in Jamaican athletes.

The broadcaster further claims that the International Olympic Committee was made aware of the findings from 2016 but made no move to continue investigations.

There were no revelations about which athletes were alleged to have been found with the banned substances in their system.

The report quoted WADA director general Olivier Niggli, who said while the tests did show Clenbuterol in some Jamaicans, the levels were so low that the findings could not point to cases of doping.

