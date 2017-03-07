‘Get The Guns’ Rakes in Over 1,000

The ‘Get The Guns’ campaign has resulted in more than 1,000 illegal firearms being removed from the nation’s streets since it was launched approximately a year-and-a-half ago.

That’s the update from the Constabulary Force.

According to the Police, 1,017 guns have been seized since the campaign was announced in September 2015.

303 of the guns were seized in Hanover, St James, Trelawny, and Westmoreland.

Those parishes comprise the Police Area One Division.

The police say 13,000 rounds of ammunition have been seized since the campaign was launched.

