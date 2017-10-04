Girl from Viral Machete Beating Video Still Living in Same Yard as Mother

The Office of the Children’s Advocate, OCA, is expressing concern that the child seen in a video — being beaten by her mother with a machete — is still living in the same yard with her mother.

Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, made the revelation while speaking last evening on Nationwide @5. But she says though living in the same yard, they’re staying separate houses.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says this will require further intervention as it’s not ideal amid the circumstances.

The video, with the 12-year-old girl, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation.

The mother, whom the police say is 44-years-old, remained in police custody overnight.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says the mother could be charged with cruelty to a child over the incident which the police say happened some time last year.

She says she may also face a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm if the child can show evidence she sustained injuries during the incident.

She says anyone who has responsibility for taking care of a child and cause them harm by deliberate means can be charged with cruelty to a child.

In the meantime, the police say the mother is in a state of shock.

Head of Operations at the St. Thomas Police, Deputy Superintendent Michael Cunningham, says the police haven’t yet collected a statement from her.

DSP Cunningham says the woman is cooperating with the Police.

