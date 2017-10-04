Search
Girl in Viral Beating Video Receiving Psychological Help, says Green

Oct 03, 2017

State Minister of Youth, Floyd Green, says community members of Bath in St. Thomas — where the mother lives — say she’s a good parent.

Mr. Green says he’s spoken to residents of the community, including the woman’s children.

Minister Green says the child seen being beaten in the video is receiving psychological help. He says he’s concerned about the publicity the matter is receiving and the likely impact on the child.

Opposition Spokesperson on Youth, Damion Crawford, says the child is not the only victim in the incident. He says the mother is a victim of what he calls a ‘cultural practice of physical punishment’.

