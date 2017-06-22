Goat Thief Pleads Guilty

A man pleaded guilty to stealing two Anglo Nubian Goats valued at 55-thousand dollars when he appeared in the St. Catherine parish court yesterday.

He’s 20-year-old Ian Smith. He was also denied bail and is being held in custody until July 24, when he’s to be sentenced.

The court heard that on June 1 the farmer discovered that two of his goats were missing.

About an hour later Smith was seen leading the goats.

A report was made to the police and following investigations Smith was arrested.

Parish Judge, Natalie Brooks, has requested Smith’s police record and a social inquiry report to help the court determine the sentence to be handed down.

–30–