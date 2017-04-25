GOJ Begins Brexit Discussions with UK

Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith says the government has begun discussions with the British Government regarding its impending departure from the European Union.

The Minister gave an update on the issue last week at a press briefing at the Ministry’s New Kingston office.

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, triggered article 50 in March.

This means the UK Government must now begin negotiations with the EU regarding its long term relationship.

This has implications for the Caribbean as it relates to trade and developmental aid.

Minister Johnson-Smith says Jamaica, through CARIFORUM, has started discussions on how best to preserve trade relations with both the EU and the UK.

-30-