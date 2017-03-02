Search
bruce-golding

Golding CARICOM Review to Report in a Fortnight

Mar 02, 2017

Chairman of the CARICOM Review Commission, Bruce Golding says the commission is to submit its report to Prime Minister Andrew Holness in two weeks.

The CARICOM Review Commission was launched in June of last year to review Jamaica’s membership of the 14 member regional body.

Mr. Golding says the Commission is reviewing the final draft of the report.

One of the Commission’s aims is to investigate the views of Jamaica’s participation in CARICOM to inform future policy positions.

Mr. Golding says the persons the Commission engaged had mixed views about CARICOM.

Mr. Golding admits that the team has taken longer than intended, but says it was necessary to cover all the issues.

