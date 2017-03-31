Golding Slams Tufton as ‘Uninformed, Disappointing and Alarming’

Former Justice Minister, Senator Mark Golding is describing Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton’s move to stand by a suggestion that there’s been an over 50-percent increase in ganja use by children since the plant was decriminalized in 2015, as ‘Uninformed, Disappointing and Alarming’.

That suggestion was made by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, who cited a recent study carried out by the National Council on Drug Abuse, NCDA.

The NCDA and ganja lobbyist, Delano Seiveright, have since rejected Dr. De La Hay’s interpretation of its study.

Dr. Tufton is facing sharp criticism from the Opposition Spokesman on Justice for his move to support the position of the country’s Chief Medical Officer.

Senator Golding says the Minister’s assessment is disappointing and fundamentally flawed.

Senator Golding accused Dr. Tufton of being alarmist when he suggested there’s been a significant increase in adolescents using ganja since the plant was decriminalized in 2015.

Golding is cautioning against a misinterpretation of the data.

