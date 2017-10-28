Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Aiming to Establish Single Anti-Corruption Agency in 2018

Govt Aiming to Establish Single Anti-Corruption Agency in 2018

Oct 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says the Government is striving to have the single anti-corruption agency operational by early next year.

He says the Government plans to engage the services of an independent body to help establish the agency.

Mr. Chuck says a proposal is to be made at the next meeting of Cabinet about plans to roll out the operational phase of the single-anti-corruption agency.

The bill which proposes to establish a single anti-corruption agency in Jamaica was passed earlier this year in both houses of parliament.

Mr. Chuck says the bill awaits the assent of Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen.

— 30 —

Previous PostPhillips Accuses Holness Admin as being 'Most Corrupt' Ever

Related articles

Opposition Spokesperson Warns Against Drawing Parallel with Australian Dual Citizenship Crisis

Oct 28, 2017

Australian Dual Citizenship Ruling Raises More Questions about Eligibility of Shane Alexis

Oct 28, 2017

Final Stretch Ahead of By-Election Monday

Oct 28, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS