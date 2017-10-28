Govt Aiming to Establish Single Anti-Corruption Agency in 2018

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says the Government is striving to have the single anti-corruption agency operational by early next year.

He says the Government plans to engage the services of an independent body to help establish the agency.

Mr. Chuck says a proposal is to be made at the next meeting of Cabinet about plans to roll out the operational phase of the single-anti-corruption agency.

The bill which proposes to establish a single anti-corruption agency in Jamaica was passed earlier this year in both houses of parliament.

Mr. Chuck says the bill awaits the assent of Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen.

