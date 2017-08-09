Search
Home Crime and Court Govt Aiming to Increase Appeal Court Panels
appeal-court-judgement

Govt Aiming to Increase Appeal Court Panels

Aug 08, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The government is moving to increase the number of Appeal Court panels hearing cases from two to three.

That’s according to Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck. He says the appointment of additional judges to the court of appeal will help to reduce the backlog.

The Justice Minister made the disclosure as he outlined plans to increase the efficiency of the court system.

The Justice Minister was speaking on ‘Ask the OPM’ on Cliff Hughes Online this morning.

He also announced a pending constitutional change which will allow judges over the age of 70 years to continue serving in the court system on a needs basis.

The Minister also announced plans to increase the number of court rooms.

–30–

Previous PostPolitical Directorate Expresses Outrage over Meadowbrook Teen's Murder

Related articles

ADMINISTRATIVE-REVIEWS

JCF Admin Review Clears Cops of Wrongdoing in 2010 West Kingston Incursion

Aug 09, 2017

patrick-powell

Patrick Powell to be Sentenced Today

Aug 09, 2017

honeybun

Honey Bun Pre-Tax Profits Fall 43%

Aug 09, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS