Govt Aiming to Increase Appeal Court Panels

The government is moving to increase the number of Appeal Court panels hearing cases from two to three.

That’s according to Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck. He says the appointment of additional judges to the court of appeal will help to reduce the backlog.

The Justice Minister made the disclosure as he outlined plans to increase the efficiency of the court system.

The Justice Minister was speaking on ‘Ask the OPM’ on Cliff Hughes Online this morning.

He also announced a pending constitutional change which will allow judges over the age of 70 years to continue serving in the court system on a needs basis.

The Minister also announced plans to increase the number of court rooms.

