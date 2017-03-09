Search
Home Evening News Gov’t Announces $14bn Tax Package to Fund Raised Threshold
AudleyShaw Budget-2017

Gov’t Announces $14bn Tax Package to Fund Raised Threshold

Mar 10, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Approximately 400,000 Jamaicans will no longer pay personal income tax as of April 1 this year.

This, as Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, today told the Parliament the government is fulfilling its promise to increase the personal income tax threshold to $1.5-million as of April 1.

He made the announcement this afternoon as he opened the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Representatives.

Minister Shaw bragged that the Holness administration has fulfilled a promise which some people doubted.

The Government has announced an almost $14-billion tax package. Finance Minister Audley Shaw made the announcement in the House of Representatives a short while ago.

Minister Shaw disclosed an increase in the Special Consumption Tax, SCT on Fuel.

The Finance Minister also revealed that the SCT on Alcohol will also be increased.

Shaw disclosed a new tax on Health Insurance.

He also revealed that an increase is coming on the SCT on tobacco products.

Minister Shaw told parliament that the Government has moved to reduce the GCT threshold on residential electricity.

— 30 —

Related articles

court decision

#DeathSquadTrial: No Case Submission REJECTED

Mar 10, 2017

bank account dormant

$45bn in Dormant Bank Accounts

Mar 10, 2017

Pension

JCTU Leaders Insist They’re NOT Against Contributory Govt Pension Scheme

Mar 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History