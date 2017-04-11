Govt Announces Property Tax Reductions

The government has cut the increases it announced in property taxes.

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw on Tuesday, announced that property owners will now see an average increase of only 15-percent down from the 60-percent it announced in the budget.

The reductions follow outcry from landowners, many of whom were asked to pay massive tax increases due to the application of the 2013 valuations.

A special sub-committee of Cabinet had been set up to review the concerns of property owners and make recommendations.

Speaking in the House of Representatives today Minister Shaw says the government has heard the concerns of Jamaicans.

The Finance Minister told the parliament today that changes have been made to the tax rates to reduce the liability of landowners.

He says under the revised structure, over 448,000 or 58 percent of property owners will now see a reduction or no change in their property tax over last year’s assessment.

Minister Shaw told the Parliament that the majority of property owners will now only see a 15 percent tax increase.

Under the revised structure, properties valued at $400,000 or less will attract a flat tax of one thousand dollars.

There’s to be a further reduction in the tax rates ranging from 0.5-percent to 0.9-percent on properties valued at $400,000.

This is down from 0.8-percent and 1.3-percent.

Minister Shaw also disclosed a reduction in the tax rates for commercial and agricultural land owners.

Mr. Shaw told parliament that the JLP administration does not intend to confiscate the land of property owners who’ll have difficulty paying.

Meantime, Opposition Spokesman on Security, Peter Bunting responded to the reductions announced today by Minister Shaw.

Mr. Bunting told Parliament that the Opposition cannot support the changes announced by Minister Shaw.

Bunting proposed that the Government delay for one month debate on the property tax bills.

Peter Bunting, Member of Parliament for Central Manchester addressing the House of Representatives this afternoon. He told the House he was designated to respond on behalf of the Opposition.

