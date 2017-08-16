Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Averts Crisis at Kingston Freeport Terminal
KINGSTON WHARF

Govt Averts Crisis at Kingston Freeport Terminal

Aug 16, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The government has intervened to prevent a repeat of issues at the Kingston Freeport Terminal which led to a strike by truckers last week.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth, Dr. Horace Chang, says several of the demands requested by the truckers will be met.

Last week the truckers withdrew their services due to lengthy delays at the Kingston Freeport Terminal.
Dr. Chang blames the delay on a break down of communication.

He says he expects the backlog at the ports to be cleared by the end of the week.

Dr. Horace Chang was speaking yesterday at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

–30–

Previous PostJFJ Director 'Disappointed & Surprised!' by Opposition Leader's Comments on JCF Administrative Review

Related articles

Horace Levy

JFJ Director ‘Disappointed & Surprised!’ by Opposition Leader’s Comments on JCF Administrative Review

Aug 16, 2017

Cornwall Regional Hospital

Rotary Club Donates 10 Incubators worth $7-million to CRH Pediatric Dpt

Aug 16, 2017

Child Shot in East Kingston Gun Battle

Aug 16, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS