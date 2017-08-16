Govt Averts Crisis at Kingston Freeport Terminal

The government has intervened to prevent a repeat of issues at the Kingston Freeport Terminal which led to a strike by truckers last week.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth, Dr. Horace Chang, says several of the demands requested by the truckers will be met.

Last week the truckers withdrew their services due to lengthy delays at the Kingston Freeport Terminal.

Dr. Chang blames the delay on a break down of communication.

He says he expects the backlog at the ports to be cleared by the end of the week.

Dr. Horace Chang was speaking yesterday at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

–30–