Govt Begins Wage Negotiations with Teachers

The government says it’s begun wage negotiations with teachers.

State Minister of Finance and Public Service, Rudyard Spencer, today, met with members of the Jamaica Teachers Association, JTA, at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle Offices.

The JTA is the negotiating body for the more than 20-thousand registered teachers across the island.

The meeting forms part of the discussions toward ironing out the wage and benefits package for the 2017/2019 contract period.

A statement from the Finance Ministry says Minister Spencer told the teachers that the government wants to have the discussions wrapped up as soon as possible.

It says the government is to begin negotiations with the Jamaica Police Federation on August 28.

