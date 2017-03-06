Gov’t Building Human Capital of Tourism Industry

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the government will be working to develop human capital in the tourism industry.

He says discussions are being held with the Ministry of Education to provide a school certification programme which will allow graduates at the secondary level to enter the tourism industry with a certificate.

Minister Bartlett was addressing a Tourism Service Excellence Programme Awards Ceremony on Sunday at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in Rose Hall, St. James.

He emphasised that training and development of workers will be central to this strategy. He says a Centre for Tourism Innovation is to be introduced.

Minister Bartlett also announced the creation of an Institute for Craft Development.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett says a pension plan for tourism workers is scheduled to come on stream in September.

Workers in the tourism industry will make a contribution to the plan being seeded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, with an injection of one billion dollars over five years.

Minister Bartlett says sensitization sessions are being held.

