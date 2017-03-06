Search
Home Latest_MA Gov’t Building Human Capital of Tourism Industry
57290edmund_bartlett

Gov’t Building Human Capital of Tourism Industry

Mar 06, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the government will be working to develop human capital in the tourism industry.

He says discussions are being held with the Ministry of Education to provide a school certification programme which will allow graduates at the secondary level to enter the tourism industry with a certificate.

Minister Bartlett was addressing a Tourism Service Excellence Programme Awards Ceremony on Sunday at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in Rose Hall, St. James.

He emphasised that training and development of workers will be central to this strategy. He says a Centre for Tourism Innovation is to be introduced.

Minister Bartlett also announced the creation of an Institute for Craft Development.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett says a pension plan for tourism workers is scheduled to come on stream in September.

Workers in the tourism industry will make a contribution to the plan being seeded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, with an injection of one billion dollars over five years.

Minister Bartlett says sensitization sessions are being held.

He was speaking at Tourism Service Excellence Programme Awards Ceremony on Sunday at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in Rose Hall, St. James.

–30–

Previous PostFatal Gun Salute Cops Back in Court

Related articles

Christopher Taylor Calabar

Calabar’s Taylor Stands Out at CARIFTA Trials

Mar 06, 2017

JamaicaTeasE20150527RB

Jamaica Teas Aiming for Higher Revenues & Profits after Big 2016

Mar 06, 2017

PaulaLlewellynD20050820WS

Intimidation & Security Concerns force Transfer of Moravian Ministers’ Case

Mar 06, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS