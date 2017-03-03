Govt Designates Cornwall Regional Hospital a ‘National Crisis’

The government has declared the issues bedeviling the Cornwall Regional Hospital a ‘national crisis’.

It’s a special designation which highlights the enormous scale of the problems it’s facing at the premier health facility in western Jamaica.

It also means the country will now be looking to its bilateral partners for help.

Locally, other state apparatuses are being mobilized to respond to the national crisis. And how long could it take to fix the problems? The Chief Medical Officer says nine months to a year.

This afternoon, we bring you comprehensive coverage of this decades-old issue which has erupted into what the government is also describing as a ‘clear and present danger’.

The response to the deepening crisis has been dubbed ‘Operation Cornwall’.

The Health Ministry has called in the Jamaica Defense Force, JDF, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, to help it manage the crisis.

In an interview today with Nationwide News, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, says it’s equivalent to a hurricane passing through the country.

But amid the national crisis, there’s some good news.

Dr. De La Haye says the Ministry met today with representatives of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, the Nurses Association of Jamaica and the Medical Association of Jamaica.

He says based on those discussions, he doesn’t expect staff at Cornwall Regional to continue their strike.

Dozens of nurses called in sick yesterday to protest against the worsening environmental conditions. Doctors and medical technologists reportedly joined them.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer says they’re proceeding to seal off the main entry point to the hospital.

Dr. De La Haye says they’ve also started work on the ventilation system.

The hospital has been impacted by noxious emissions from its dysfunctional air conditioning unit since last October.

Initially, it was believed only the first to third floor of the hospital were affected. But it’s now been revealed the entire building is affected.

Several of its departments have been relocated. It’s only now providing about 50-percent of the services it offered.

And, the government intends to further scale that down rapidly over the next three to four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, Anthony Smikle, says by next week, air quality test results should reveal the cause of the problems at the facility.

He says the crisis facing the hospital is unprecedented in Jamaica.

When we arrived at Cornwall Regional this morning, at least four doctors were seeing patients at makeshift facilities set up on the outside of the walls of the sick building.

The doctors were accompanied by 4 nurses. A number patients grumbled about the long lines.

Mr. Smickle says the hospital is facing unprecedented problems.

The hospital’s under pressure CEO told our news center he’s hopeful that by next week it will be known what exactly is causing the air quality problems inside the building.

Smikle says a sustainable solution to the crisis cannot be found before late July or September.

According to Mr. Smikle today some nurses stayed away from work for a second consecutive day.

But he says they are expected to be back on the job before the end of the day.

Smikle says last year he was affected by the fumes that has since intensified and resulted in over 50 percent of the hospitals operations being shutdown and re-located.

