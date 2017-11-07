Govt Dress Codes Under Scrutiny

The dress code in government-run institutions is once again under scrutiny.

Gender Research Expert and Historian, Professor Verene Shepherd has criticized the code saying it needs to be revised.

The issue is being widely discussed on social media where scores of testimonials are being posted after Professor Shepherd’s post on her Facebook page.

In the post, the UWI Professor questioned the rules of dressing after being asked by a school security guard recently if anyone in her vehicle was wearing a sleeveless top.

What followed were scores of persons who’ve encountered the rule expressing dissatisfaction with it on social media.

In many institutions, sleeveless shirts and shorts are among the clothing not allowed.

Persons expressed being turned away from health care facilities and schools because their shirt or dress had no sleeves.

Professor Shepherd says many times persons aren’t aware of the dress code until they’ve arrived at the particular agency.

Professor Shepherd says those making the rules are ignoring Jamaica’s tropical climate.

One of the often used examples is the ankle length skirts worn by some school girls.

Professor Shepherd says while there must be regulations, there’s no excuse for students skirts being that long.

The issue she says also extends to policies regarding hairstyles.

