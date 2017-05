The government says it’s making it easier for citizens to report crimes to the police as they can now use the postal service to do so.

This was disclosed last evening by National Security Minister, Robert Montague, at a town hall meeting in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

The Security Minister is encouraging Jamaicans to join the fight to secure the country.

Meanwhile, he says the police will also have to use technology to respond to criminals.

-30-