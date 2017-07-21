Govt Establishing Social Intervention Structures for Zones of Special Operations

The government says it’s moving to ensure necessary structures are in place to implement the social intervention and development aspects of the new Special Zones of Operations law.

The law, which is one of the government’s responses to the spiraling murder rate, will empower the Prime Minister to declare communities special zones for intervention by the security forces and social service providers.

The National Security Council — chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness — had its first meeting yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In a statement on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, he says the Council received and deliberated extensively on presentations from its members.

Those include from Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, and Commissioner of Police, George Quallo.

On Monday, Cabinet approved — for consideration by the Finance Ministry– an increase of just over two-and-a-half-billion-dollars for additional resources to the security forces for the Zones of Special Operation.

Prime Minster Holness says it’s a further increase over what was already tabled in the budget to facilitate the Zones and other crime response measures.

The security forces are also undergoing the human rights training necessary for conducting operations within the zones.

Media entities should have a copy of the communication policy that will govern how journalists operate within a Special Zones of Operation by mid next week. That’s according to Head of the police Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay.

Superintendent Lindsay and the Jamaica Defence Force’s Civil and Military Cooperation Officer, Major Basil Jarrett drafted the communication policy.

She says the policy is in its final stages of review.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Lindsay says the Jamaica Information Service, JIS, has been given the responsibility to inform journalists about how to get accredited. She says the Press Association of Jamaica will also be assisting in this process.

Once that’s done, she says media houses can start sending the names of persons to JIS for accreditation. She says the team is still trying to finalize if all journalists will be able to get accreditation.

However, she says they’ll take the size of the media house into consideration. Once accredited, she says the ground commanders will allow journalists access into the zone.

Superintendent Lindsay says she wants the journalist to be accredited as soon as possible so media entities can start making special preparations. This, as they won’t know when a zone will be declared.

–30–