Govt Evacuates 50 Jamaicans from BVI

The Jamaican government is evacuating about 50 people from the British Virgin Islands ahead of the impending Hurricane Maria.

The category five storm is expected to cause damage to some islands that were impacted by the devastating Hurricane Irma, last week.

Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, Major Clive Davis, says two air crafts transporting Jamaican nationals from the British Virgin island of Tortola, were expected to land in Jamaica last evening.

He says a number of Jamaican nationals, impacted by Hurricane Irma, opted not to take advantage of the opportunity to relocate to the country.

But he says some of them chose to send their children, as schools in the British Virgin Islands, are not expected to re-open soon.

Major Clive Davis says all of those being evacuated, have identified residence in Jamaica where they will stay, and they won’t be a burden on the state.

