Govt Expediting Purchase of J$25m Communications & Radar Systems

The government is to expedite the importation of parts required to repair the communications and radar systems at the Norman Manley International Airport.

The systems were damaged on Friday forcing Jamaican Airspace closed over the weekend.

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, told the House of Representatives yesterday the parts will cost an estimated USD$200,000 or over JMD$25-million.

Minister Henry says Friday’s lightning strike has affected 60 flights in and out of the country. He outlined what’s been done to restore service.

The Minister is also calling on bi-partisan understanding and consideration for what he describes as an act of God.

Minister Henry wishes to assure the country that Jamaica’s airspace remains safe.

