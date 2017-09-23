Govt Exploring Forensic Mental Health Service

State Minister of National Security, Pearnel Charles Junior, says the government is looking at designs for a forensic mental health service.

The facility would house mentally ill persons convicted of crimes.

Mr. Charles is responding to concerns raised by the Chairman of the Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, in an interview yesterday with our news centre.

Mr. Turner is pleading with the government to remove mentally challenged inmates from correctional facilities.

This follows a suicide attempt by a mentally-ill inmate at the General Penitentiary lock up in Kingston yesterday.

Senator Charles Junior says more than 200 mentally-ill patients are being housed with the general population inside the country’s prisons.

He agrees it’s a ‘serious problem’ that puts all the inmates at risk.

