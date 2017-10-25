Govt Failing to Improve Police Station Lock-Ups

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, is admitting that the government has not done enough to improve the state of police station lock-ups.

However, he says some work has been done by the Ministries of National Security and Justice.

The admission follows a submission from local human rights group, Jamaicans For Justice, to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights yesterday.

JFJ’s Advocacy Manager, Rodje Malcolm, yesterday described police lock-ups as ‘incubators for the worst types of human rights abuses, including killings and tortures’.

Speaking with our news centre today, Minister Chuck says Justices of the Peace, who visit police lockups, have complained about the conditions of the facilities. He says there are concerns about sanitation and space in the lockups.

Mr. Chuck says the facilities need to be better maintained.

