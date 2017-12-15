Govt Inks Deal with China for Constant Spring Rd Expansion

The government today signed a contract for a USD$19-million loan, or almost JMD$2.5-billion, for the Constant Spring Road improvement project in St. Andrew.

The loan is being provided by the Chinese government.

Prime Minister Holness made the announcement this afternoon at Jamaica House during a media conference for the contract signing.

He says the National Works Agency in collaboration with China Harbour Engineering Company, CHEC, are to complete the road work.

The long-awaited improvement works to Constant Spring Road are to be completed in 18 months.

Prime Minister Holness says it’s among six legacy projects being implemented under the government’s Major Development Infrastructure Programme.

He says the roadway will link two other corridors– Hagley Park Road and Marcus Garvey Drive.

The Prime Minister says the roadway will consist of four lanes.

Mr. Holness says the roadway will connect sea and air ports in what he calls the ‘tourism-dependent parishes’ of Portland and St. Mary. He says drainage and sewer systems are also to be improved under the project.

Two additional bus bays are to be added to the Manor Park terminal facility, as part of the project. The road will have six intersections. It’s to also facilitate technological systems such as closed-circuit television cameras, CCTV.

Prime Minister Holness is encouraging motorists to use the road carefully once it’s completed.

