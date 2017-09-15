Govt Launches $626m Road & Infrastructure Project for St. Mary

The government has launched a multimillion-dollar road and infrastructure work project in St. Mary, ahead of the impending by-election for the constituency of South East St. Mary, which is expected to be keenly contested.

The project will focus on the Junction main road which is in South East St. Mary.

It’s to start next month and will cost taxpayers approximately $626-million.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, this morning signed the contract for the project at a media conference at his office in St. Andrew.

This comes as the Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, says Mr. Holness could announce a date for the by-election as nearly as next week.

The infrastructure rehabilitation project comes as political campaigning intensifies in South East St. Mary.

Prime Minister Holness is yet to announce a date for the by-election. But it’s anticipated he could do so soon.

Nationwide News today asked the Prime Minister about the perception that the project could be seen as a vulgar use of state resources to win political favour ahead of the by-election.

Mr. Holness says the Junction main road has selected itself for repair.

He says the project will be ‘solely’ financed by government funds.

Prime Minister Holness says the project will be done in two phases. It’s to focus on the roads from Tom’s River to Agualta Vale.

He says the project will also address drainage issues in St. Mary and other infrastructural works.

Surrey Paving And Aggregate has been contracted to carry out the work.

–30–