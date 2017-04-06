Govt Launching Developmental Projects Under Jamaica 55

Culture Minister, Olivia Grange says the government will be undertaking a number of development projects under the Jamaica 55 independence celebrations.

Speaking at the launch of the celebrations at Jamaica House last evening, Ms. Grange disclosed that the government will be establishing a Sports Medicine Centre at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

This she says will ensure the athletes have access to medical treatment in Jamaica instead of going overseas.

Ms. Grange says the National Stadium in Kingston will also be expanded into a multipurpose facility.

Minister Grange says other stadiums will also be established or expanded. The facilities at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium will be improved.

According to Minister Grange, overseas investors are interested in seeing the Trelawny stadium become the centre of sports tourism.

She also disclosed that mini stadiums in St. Thomas, St. Ann, Portmore and Clarendon will be erected.

The Minister also announced that a number of culture and entertainment projects are scheduled to come on stream.

She says the Ministry will be finalising the location for the construction of a concert hall to be started under Jamaica 55 and completed over a two-year period.

And, she says the Finance Ministry has provided funding for the establishment of the Jamaica Museum in downtown Kingston.

The Jamaica 55 celebrations was launched in the midst of a row between the former Minister of Culture, Lisa Hanna and Minister Grange following allegations made by Ms. Hanna in her contribution to the sectoral debate in Gordon House on Tuesday.

It also comes against the findings of the Office of the Contractor General into the awarding of contracts for activities related to the Jamaica50 celebrations in 2012 when Ms. Hanna was Minister of Culture.

