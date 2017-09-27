Govt Making Progress toward Public Sector Transformation

Search
Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says the government is pressing ahead with a combination of measures towards reforming the public sector.

These measures include a combination of mergers, re-integration, divesting and the closing of 84 agencies.

Mr. Shaw told the House of Representatives this afternoon that plans to assist the public sector rationalization process are being developed and executed.

Mr. Shaw was responding to questions from Central Kingston Member of Parliament, Ronald Thwaites.

Mr. Thwaites asked the Finance Minister to outline timelines agreed with the International Monetary Fund for reforming the public sector.

Minister Shaw responded, saying the process will be aggressive and is expected to take place over two to three years.

—30—

  • JAY

    Get it done Mr. Shaw… keep whats work, merge whats needs to be merged.. and Close what needs to be closed. High time now.. this is long overdue.

