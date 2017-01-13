Search
Govt Moving to Ease MoBay Traffic Congestion

Jan 12, 2017

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang says the Ministry will be moving to ease traffic congestion in the western city of Montego Bay before the end of the fiscal year.

According to Dr. Chang, if the current traffic situation continues in Montego Bay, the city could be put on lock down daily.

Meanwhile, Operations Manager in the Tragic Management Unit of the National Works Agency, Michael Saunderson says the current short term projects include the linking of traffic lights, the installation of cameras and the physical improvement of some intersections.

The Montego Bay bypass, now being constructed, is considered to be the long term solution to the problem.

