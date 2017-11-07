Govt Mulling Over 2-Week Ticket Amnesty Extension

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the government is mulling whether it will extend its traffic ticket amnesty for no more than 14 days.

He says afterwards, traffic offenders from as far back as 2010, who do not pay up will face the full brunt of the law.

The justice minister was speaking earlier this week at an installation ceremony for Justices of the Peace at the Pegasus Hotel in St. Andrew.

He says the behaviour on Jamaican roads reflect the greater indiscipline of wider society.

Mr. Chuck adds that his ministry is looking at suspending the licenses of drivers who amass 10 or more traffic tickets and disregard them.

The Minister also warns motorists that tougher and more technologically savvy measures are coming under the new Road Traffic Act next year.

–30–