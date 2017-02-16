Govt Offering 300 Scholarships to Hold on to Math & Science Teachers

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the migration of teachers especially those qualified to teach Mathematics, Science and Technology, is still a problem.

Last September, Minister Reid lamented the high migration rate of Math and Science teachers.

He says the ministry has responded by offering some 300 scholarships for teachers being trained in those areas.

He says the Education Ministry may also consider using technological tools that can replace teachers in the classrooms.

Senator Ruel Reid was speaking yesterday at a media conference at the Overseas Examination Commission in Kingston.

