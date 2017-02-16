Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Offering 300 Scholarships to Hold on to Math & Science Teachers
teacherwithboy

Govt Offering 300 Scholarships to Hold on to Math & Science Teachers

Feb 15, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the migration of teachers especially those qualified to teach Mathematics, Science and Technology, is still a problem.

Last September, Minister Reid lamented the high migration rate of Math and Science teachers.

He says the ministry has responded by offering some 300 scholarships for teachers being trained in those areas.

He says the Education Ministry may also consider using technological tools that can replace teachers in the classrooms.

Senator Ruel Reid was speaking yesterday at a media conference at the Overseas Examination Commission in Kingston.

-30-

Previous PostWoman Slapped with Cybercrimes Charges After False Social Media Posts

Related articles

us-dollars-740

Jamaican Dollar Remains Stable

Feb 16, 2017

40039metry_seaga_-jma

Manufacturers Bemoan Lack of Govt Support

Feb 16, 2017

cornwallregional

Tufton Summons Health Sector Top Brass to CRH Intervention

Feb 16, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS