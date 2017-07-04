Search
Govt & Opposition in Stand-Off Over SW St Andrew By-Election

Both the governing JLP and the Opposition PNP, say they’re waiting on each other to make the first move in determining the date for a by-election for the recently vacated South West St. Andrew seat.

General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson, says the party will name a candidate for the seat, once the government calls a by-election.

But General Secretary of the JLP, Dr. Horace Chang, says the government will announce a date for a by-election in South West St. Andrew as soon as the PNP chooses a candidate.

Dr. Chang gave the commitment in an interview last Thursday on Nationwide @5.

The South West St. Andrew seat was held by Portia Simpson-Miller for thirty-five years before her retirement on June 29.

It’s considered the strongest PNP seat in the country.

