Govt Postponing HPV Vaccine Programme Amid Criticisms

The government is postponing its HPV vaccine programme amid criticisms that enough sensitization wasn’t done before it was rolled out yesterday.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the government will conduct sensitization activities before moving forward with the programme.

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, this afternoon addressed the House of Representatives on the programme.

However, he did not say it was being ‘pulled back’ or postponed. The Health and Education Ministries collaborated to provide the vaccine to grade seven girls in secondary schools across the island. But several school administrators have expressed concerns about how the specifics of the programme have been communicated.

Parents are also questioning the likely side effects their daughters will face as a result of taking the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says few parents have declined to have their daughters administered with the HPV vaccines.

Dr. Tufton says the vaccine has been administered in four schools so far.

He says the Ministry has taken steps to educate the public about the vaccines, adding that the campaign will be intensified.

In the meantime, Dr. Tufton says budgetary constraints influenced the Ministry’s decision to focus on girls in the initial rollout of the programme.

He says boys will be protected under what he calls ‘herd immunity’.

And, over the past few days, there’s been much discussion about the HPV vaccine, which prevents certain types of cervical cancer.

This, as the Health Ministry began administering the vaccine to school girls in Grade 7. They’re targeting over 22,000 girls, who’ll be given the drug in two doses.

A common question has been about the side effects of the drug, and whether it’s safe.

According to officials at the Ministry of Health, the vaccine being administered is a generic bivalent vaccine.

Bivalent means it protects against two types of the Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, which causes cancer.

There are over 200 types of HPV, but not all of them cause health problems.

Director of the Family Health Unit at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Melody Ennis, says types 16 and 18 are the most common cancer-causing strains of the virus in Jamaican women.

As a result, these are the strains of HPV being targeted by the Jamaican government, through the vaccination programme.

So how does it work and what are the side effects? Well, it’s an injection to the upper arm given to girls aged 9 to 14 in two doses six months apart.

Dr. Ennis says the side effects are mild.

Older girls and also women up to age 26 are also being encouraged to get the vaccine privately. You’ll need a prescription from your doctor, who will likely prescribe Cervarix or Gardasil.

Cervarix protects against types 16 and 18, the same types the Ministry of Health is vaccinating against. It costs around $7,000. Gardasil protects against four common strains of the virus, and costs only slightly more. Or you could opt for Gardasil 9, which protects against 9 types and can be given to both girls and boys.

However, it’s more expensive, at over $15,500. All three are given in just one dose. And with Jamaica having one of the highest prevalence rates in the Caribbean, it’s highly recommended.

