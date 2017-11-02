Search
Govt Preparing to Ban Corporal Punishment in Schools

State Minister of Education, Floyd Green, says the government is preparing a submission to Parliament seeking to make corporal punishment in schools illegal.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a ban on corporal punishment during his Budget Debate contribution in March.

Mr. Green says he expects Prime Minister Holness to make that submission, before the next budget debates.

Mr. Green says the government is seeking to address poor parenting and instil positive values in young people. He says the government will target 200 Parent Teacher’s Association, PTAs, and community groups to provide parent-centred training.

Minister Green says the Ministry will also go into some of the youth clubs and provide entrepreneurial opportunities for members.

