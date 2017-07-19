Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Pressing Ahead with Mandatory Naming of Fathers on Birth Certificates
jamaica-birth-certificate-s800x800

Govt Pressing Ahead with Mandatory Naming of Fathers on Birth Certificates

Jul 19, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the government is continuing its work to ensure that it’s mandatory that the name of fathers be placed on birth certificates.

Mr. Holness noted that work on the legislation began in 2011 under the former Bruce Golding administration.

Mr. Holness says his administration intends to have the legislation approved during its current tenure.

He says there’re several legal issues which have held up the process of the legislation and its accompanying regulations being brought to Parliament.

Prime Minister Holness was responding to questions from Central Kingston Member of Parliament, Ronald Thwaites.

–30–

Previous PostHanover Man Gets Life Sentence for 2011 Murder of Girlfriend

Related articles

Reggae Boyz

Improved Reggae Boyz Performance Expected vs Canada

Jul 19, 2017

economic growth (1)

Economy Records 0.1% Real GDP Growth in Q1

Jul 19, 2017

angela-brown-burke-

‘I’m Nobody’s Puppet!’ – Brown-Burke Defends Motives for SW St Andrew Bid

Jul 19, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS