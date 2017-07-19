Govt Pressing Ahead with Mandatory Naming of Fathers on Birth Certificates

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the government is continuing its work to ensure that it’s mandatory that the name of fathers be placed on birth certificates.

Mr. Holness noted that work on the legislation began in 2011 under the former Bruce Golding administration.

Mr. Holness says his administration intends to have the legislation approved during its current tenure.

He says there’re several legal issues which have held up the process of the legislation and its accompanying regulations being brought to Parliament.

Prime Minister Holness was responding to questions from Central Kingston Member of Parliament, Ronald Thwaites.

