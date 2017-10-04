Govt Pumping $80m to Boost Coffee Productivity

The government says it’s spending $80-million and taking other measures to help coffee farmers boost productivity amid sharp decreases in the price of the commodity.

Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, announced the intervention at a press conference this afternoon. He’s urging farmers to increase productivity amid uncertainty in the industry, precipitated by the falling prices.

First, King Sugar. Now, coffee. The government is once again stepping in to help an industry in turmoil.

The largest market for Jamaican coffee, Japan, has decided to pay almost 50-percent less for the product.

Minister Samuda says he was hoping a recent trade delegation to Japan would bring back positive news. But he says that’s not the case.

Minister Samuda says in 2014, the price for Blue Mountain coffee was around 34 US dollars per kilogram. He says, in recent years, it’s gone up as high as 64 US dollars per kilogram. But the Agriculture Minister says Japanese companies are no longer willing to pay the current price due to changes in market conditions.

This has had a severe impact on coffee farmers. Dealers now pay them $6,000 per box of coffee, down from $10,000.

The farmers say this is well below what would be required to sustain production.

Minister Samuda says the government will pull $80-million from the Productivity Incentive Programme to help the coffee farmers buy fertilizer and other inputs.

He says a tax will also be placed on imported roasted coffee beans, with the proceeds going towards helping the industry.

Minister Samuda is encouraging coffee dealers to seek out new markets in an attempt to diversify and reduce dependence on Japan. He was speaking this afternoon at a press conference at the Ministry’s headquarters in New Kingston.

And Managing Director of Mavis Bank Coffee Factory Limited, Norman Grant, says negotiations with the Japanese over the pricing of coffee are still ongoing. He says this means the current prices being offered to farmers could end up being even less.

Speaking with Nationwide News after the press conference, Mr. Grant said it would be irresponsible to commit to a price that isn’t viable.

Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, Juliet Holness, who was at the press conference, expressed displeasure over the uncertainty. She said she’d planned to meet with coffee farmers in her constituency but says that meeting was postponed until after the negotiations in Japan.

Mrs. Holness says she feels she’s now unable to meet with those farmers because she’ll not able to give them any assurance that there’s a ‘definite plan’ for the way forward.

She was joined by Member of Parliament for West Portland, Daryl Vaz, who argued that the farmers need to know what will be offered to them. He argues that the industry is now in ‘limbo’. He says no industry can grow if it’s unable to plan for the future.

–30–