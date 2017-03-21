Govt Rejects JHTA’s TEF Alternative

The government has rejected a proposal by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, JHTA, to delay for six months, its move to redirect money destined for the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, to the Consolidated Fund.

That’s according to a statement from the JHTA yesterday.

It says the delay would’ve facilitated continued discussions regarding the proposed move by the government.

JHTA President, Omar Robinson, says the Association is hoping that Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, will address the issue when he closes the budget debate on Wednesday.

The JHTA met with government officials yesterday to voice their objections to the measure which will in effect redirect the tax revenue on tourist airline and cruise tickets to the central government coffers.

Mr. Robinson says there remains a fundamental disagreement with the government’s proposal.





Omar Robinson was speaking last evening on Nationwide @ 5.

–30–