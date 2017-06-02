Search
Duty Free

Govt Reviewing Tourism’s Duty Free Policy

Jun 02, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says the government is to review its duty free policy for the tourism sector.

The policy allows hoteliers and other tourism stakeholders, to import food and other supplies without paying the requisite tax.

 

 

His comment comes as the government scrambles to address some $800-m in damage to the agriculture sector caused by flood rains since March.

It also comes after the Planning Institute of Jamaica revealed that there was no economic growth in the first quarter of the year, caused in part by losses in the agriculture sector.

Minister Shaw says the government is seeking to use more local produce in the tourism sector to limit imports.

 

Audley Shaw, Finance Minister, speaking last evening on Nationwide.

