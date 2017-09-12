‘Govt Rushed ZOSO in Search of ‘Success Story” – Robinson

The People’s National Party, PNP, says the government rushed to declare Mount Salem, in St James, the first zone of special operations because it wanted a ‘success story’.

It’s continuing to criticize the government as it believes Mount Salem isn’t one of the areas across the country worst plagued by crime and violence in recent times.

General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson, says the resources being used in the Mount Salem Zone could’ve been used elsewhere.

He says official statistics prove Mount Salem isn’t a community most in need of being declared a special zone.

Two weeks ago, the police said 54 people have been killed in Mount Salem this year, as they justified why the area was declared the first zone of special operations. But in a statement last Friday, they admitted that’s wrong.

The police now say seven people have been killed in Mount Salem.

–30–