Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Secures $9bn World Bank Loan
worldbank

Govt Secures $9bn World Bank Loan

Jun 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The World Bank today signed an over $9-billion loan to Jamaica.

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says the funds are earmarked to help improve the country’s competitiveness and spur growth.

A similar loan for USD$75-million was granted in 2015.

This brings the total amount received from the World Bank’s Development Policy Loans since 2009, to USD$605-million.

Meanwhile, Minister Shaw, who’s recently back from a road show in Europe, says Jamaica has been impressing its international partners.



Audley Shaw was speaking at the loan-signing agreement at the Ministry of Finance this morning.

–30–

Previous PostVaz Brands Opposition Stance on Special Zones Bill 'Cowardly & Obstructionist'

Related articles

Horace Burrell Programme

Hundreds Pour Out for Final Salute to Captain Burrell

Jun 28, 2017

Daryl-Vaz-12

Vaz Brands Opposition Stance on Special Zones Bill ‘Cowardly & Obstructionist’

Jun 28, 2017

Wykeham-McNeill

PAAC Members Call for CCRIF Review

Jun 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS