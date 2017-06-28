Govt Secures $9bn World Bank Loan

The World Bank today signed an over $9-billion loan to Jamaica.

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says the funds are earmarked to help improve the country’s competitiveness and spur growth.

A similar loan for USD$75-million was granted in 2015.

This brings the total amount received from the World Bank’s Development Policy Loans since 2009, to USD$605-million.

Meanwhile, Minister Shaw, who's recently back from a road show in Europe, says Jamaica has been impressing its international partners.





Audley Shaw was speaking at the loan-signing agreement at the Ministry of Finance this morning.

