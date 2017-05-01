Search
Govt Seeking to Improve Security at Jamaica’s Borders

May 01, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Additional steps are being taken to protect Jamaica’s borders through a joint training initiative.

Immigration and Customs officials will be participating in a 5-day workshop this week.

Assistant Director of the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, IMPACS, Earl Harris highlights the focus of the workshop.

Mr. Harris says the workshop is geared at building capacity to counter and eradicate new and emerging threats faced by border security personnel.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at the Passports, Immigration, Citizenship Agency, PICA, Andrew Wynter says the training is necessary, in light of the global threat of terrorism and transnational organised crime.

He says security officials must be equipped with the tools and skills to safeguard Jamaica’s borders.

The PICA CEO also emphasized the importance of border protection given Jamaica’s geographical location.

Andrew Wynter was speaking at the launch of the Joint Border Protection Workshop.

Similar workshops will be carried out across the region by IMPACS in an effort to strengthen CARICOM borders.

