Govt Senator Chides Bartlett for Suggesting Media Reduce Prominence of Crime Reports

Government Senator, Charles Sinclair, is criticizing Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, for suggesting that the media should not give prominence to crime stories.

Minister Bartlett says Jamaica needs to better manage the way it’s perceived abroad, by toning down its media coverage of murders.

He’s been heavily criticized for his suggestion, with many people saying he and the government should focus on fixing the country’s crime problem.

Senator Sinclair says he’s disappointed with the Tourism Minister’s remarks.

Senator Sinclair says he understands that giving prominence to crime stories may embolden criminals. But he’s encouraging the Minister — who’s also Member of Parliament for St. James East Central — to always put Jamaicans before tourists.

-30-