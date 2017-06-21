Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Senator Chides Bartlett for Suggesting Media Reduce Prominence of Crime Reports
Charles Sinclair *** Local Caption *** Charles Sinclair

Govt Senator Chides Bartlett for Suggesting Media Reduce Prominence of Crime Reports

Jun 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Government Senator, Charles Sinclair, is criticizing Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, for suggesting that the media should not give prominence to crime stories.

Minister Bartlett says Jamaica needs to better manage the way it’s perceived abroad, by toning down its media coverage of murders.

He’s been heavily criticized for his suggestion, with many people saying he and the government should focus on fixing the country’s crime problem.

Senator Sinclair says he’s disappointed with the Tourism Minister’s remarks.

Senator Sinclair says he understands that giving prominence to crime stories may embolden criminals. But he’s encouraging the Minister — who’s also Member of Parliament for St. James East Central — to always put Jamaicans before tourists.

-30-

Previous PostParliament to Explore Laws Governing Police Surveillance

Related articles

Damien King, Guest Columnist

A ‘Fantastic Move’ for the Economy: CaPRI Executive Director on NIDS

Jun 21, 2017

54128susan_goffee

JFJ Questions Constitutionality of National ID System

Jun 21, 2017

dr-constant-ngouana-imf-jamaica-2

‘No Need for Emergency Standby Draw Down at This Time’ – IMF Rep

Jun 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS