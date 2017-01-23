Search
Home Latest_2015 Govt Senator Echoes Calls for Lower Interest Rates
AubynHillC20050105RB

Govt Senator Echoes Calls for Lower Interest Rates

Jan 23, 2017Latest_2015, Midday News0

Like

Government Senator and former International Banker, Aubyn Hill, is supporting calls for banks to reduce interest rates.

Mr. Hill says banks should look at reducing interest rates as their contribution to further improving the state of the economy.

Senator Hill was making his contribution to the state of the nation debate in the Senate on Friday. He says the healthy state of the primary surplus and the improving fortunes of the Jamaican dollar are signs that things are looking up for the economy.

-30-

Previous PostOpposition Wants Greater Support to Constabulary

Related articles

fla-jamaica

Prosecution Receives FLA Docs as Patrick Powell Returns to Court

Jan 23, 2017

Wanted-Poster

St James Police Name 10 Most Wanted

Jan 23, 2017

Matthew Samuda

Govt Senator Rebuffs PNP Patriots’ Call for Security Minister’s Resignation

Jan 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS