Govt Senator Echoes Calls for Lower Interest Rates

Government Senator and former International Banker, Aubyn Hill, is supporting calls for banks to reduce interest rates.

Mr. Hill says banks should look at reducing interest rates as their contribution to further improving the state of the economy.

Senator Hill was making his contribution to the state of the nation debate in the Senate on Friday. He says the healthy state of the primary surplus and the improving fortunes of the Jamaican dollar are signs that things are looking up for the economy.

