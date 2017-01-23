Govt Senator Rebuffs PNP Patriots’ Call for Security Minister’s Resignation

Government Senator and former President of Generation 2000, Matthew Samuda, says the PNP Patriots’s call for National Security Minister Robert Montague to resign has come from an uninformed position.

Speaking with Nationwide News yesterday, Senator Samuda says under the leadership of the PNP between 1990 and 2006 there were significant increases in murders.

He says rather than attempting to score political points, the PNP must join the JLP and work toward tackling the scourge of crime.

Mr. Samuda says the current administration will be working hard to solve the problem.

He says the government will also move to secure Jamaica’s borders and reform the justice system.

